Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $289.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

