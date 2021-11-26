IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

FL opened at $49.84 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

