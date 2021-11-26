CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.96. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of £692.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.