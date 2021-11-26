Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,906 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $207.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

