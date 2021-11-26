Akroma (AKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $73,720.44 and approximately $41.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.05 or 0.07515771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00085732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

