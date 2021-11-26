Pallapay (PALLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $725,079.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Pallapay has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $725,079.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 362,665,540 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PALLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.