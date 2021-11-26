Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) PT at $9.42

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 114.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 206,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 371.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 81,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

