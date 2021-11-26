Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

