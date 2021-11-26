DEEPSPACE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,241.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $225,241.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

