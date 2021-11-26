Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $248.76 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

