HNP Capital LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $1,390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

