Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.