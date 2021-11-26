Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 294,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,381 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

