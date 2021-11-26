HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

