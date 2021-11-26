HNP Capital LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

