SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

