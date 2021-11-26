HNP Capital LLC Invests $843,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,576.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

