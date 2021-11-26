Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.45 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

