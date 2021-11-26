Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 9,901 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

