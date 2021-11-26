iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $62,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.99 and a 200 day moving average of $277.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

