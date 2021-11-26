Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

GILD opened at $70.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.