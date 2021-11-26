DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

