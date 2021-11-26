Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.29

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.09, with a volume of 3075616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

