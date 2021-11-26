TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in TowneBank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 55.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 106,394.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.