DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Xylem worth $54,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.