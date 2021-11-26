Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

