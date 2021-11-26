Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $463.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

