Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

