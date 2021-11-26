Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,541 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group comprises about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of G-III Apparel Group worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

