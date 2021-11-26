Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 483,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.