Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI opened at $135.94 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

