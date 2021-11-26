Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $293.99 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

