Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Balchem comprises 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $101.66 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

