Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0629567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,918.55. Insiders bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $94,586 over the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.