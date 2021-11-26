Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Medpace worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $214.01 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.