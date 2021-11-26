Campbell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GMBL opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.