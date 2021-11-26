Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 37,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

