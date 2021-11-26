Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northland Power (NPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.25 to C$47.75.

11/11/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Northland Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

10/18/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Northland Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:NPI opened at C$38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

