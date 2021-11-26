Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 57,241 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of Unilever worth $221,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Unilever by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Unilever by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Unilever by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.