Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $327.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.68 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

