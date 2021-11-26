Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.61. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

