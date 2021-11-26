Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $170.00

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MTCH opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

