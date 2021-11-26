Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $452.30 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.80 and its 200-day moving average is $433.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

