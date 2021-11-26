Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of J & J Snack Foods worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $108,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF opened at $149.55 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

