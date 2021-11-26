Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average of $391.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.