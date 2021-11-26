Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,406 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,359,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

NYSE:SF opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

