Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

