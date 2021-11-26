Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.22% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.86 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

