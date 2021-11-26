SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

