Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

